TORONTO - Ferry service to the Toronto Island will go back to normal after the vessel that hit the dock over the weekend – leaving a dozen people injured – was cleared for service, the City of Toronto said Tuesday.
In a news release, the city said Transport Canada had provided clearance for the ferry following a comprehensive inspection. A final series of checks will be performed before returning it to service.
In an email statement, the city said that once the ferry returns to service, the ferry fleet will once again be operating at full capacity, though it offered no timeline for its return. The city previously warned of longer than usual wait times for the remainder of the summer.
"The city no longer anticipates longer than normal wait times, but residents are always encouraged to plan ahead and expect wait times at peak hours throughout the busy summer season," the statement reads.
Police have said the crash happened at around 5 p.m. on Saturday as the boat approached the terminal with more than 900 people on board. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
Twelve people sustained minor injuries and five were taken to hospital for treatment, though none of the injuries were deemed serious.
Mandeep Mashiana, who was on board the ferry when it crashed, said Monday that the impact was enough to knock passengers off the stairs they were standing on while waiting to disembark.
"The force was that big that all the people from the stairs fell like deck of cards... all of them were gone. They were downstairs," he said.
The city has said safety is its top priority and it has ensured the ferry vessels meet the Transport Canada safety standards and have required certificates. Those include an annual Transport Canada safety and security certificate, which was issued on June 21, and an engine and transmission inspection, most recently issued on Aug. 10, it said.
The city has said it is co-operating with a safety review by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and an internal city investigation is also underway.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2022.
