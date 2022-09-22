TORONTO - Police say a Toronto man has been charged in the deaths of two people found in an apartment building in the city early Wednesday.
Toronto police responded to a call for a stabbing in northwest Toronto shortly before 2 a.m. and located two people dead in the suite.
They say a man who had been stabbed was found nearby and treated in hospital.
Investigators have identified the victims as 68-year-old Colin Henry and 67-year-old Veronica Henry, of Toronto.
A 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.