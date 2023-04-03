TORONTO - The campaign to elect Toronto's next mayor officially got underway Monday, heralding what political observers expect to be a whirlwind race as a number of high-profile candidates jostle to establish themselves as front-runners in a crowded field.
A procession of mayoral hopefuls descended on city hall to file their nomination papers Monday morning, kicking off the campaign ahead of the June 26 byelection.
The mayoral contest arrives more than three years earlier than expected and was triggered by the February resignation of John Tory, who admitted to an affair with someone who was on his staff.
Contenders have spent the past weeks hastily building their campaign teams, lining up possible donors and canvassing for endorsements in an anticipation of registering as candidates, a step that allows them to raise and spend campaign dollars, said Zac Spicer, a political science expert at York University.
Spicer said he now expects to see a "flurry" of policy announcements as candidates look to raise their profile and distinguish themselves in a campaign that lasts half as long as a typical mayoral race.
"The clock is absolutely ticking," said Spicer, an associate professor in the school of public policy and administration at York. "Things are going to move very, very quickly over the next couple of weeks."
The contenders who filed their nomination papers Monday include former Liberal provincial education minister Mitzie Hunter, current city councillors Brad Bradford and Josh Matlow, former city councillor Ana Bailão and ex-city police chief Mark Saunders.
Spicer said he expected the initial stretch of the campaign to feature candidates taking aim at contenders who share a similar political platform, in an attempt to narrow the field.
"If you are a candidate in this race, you want a head-to-head contest. You don't want a vote split six different ways," he said.
The mayoral contenders made broad overtures to some of the issues animating their campaigns Monday, with frequent mentions of making public transit safer and tackling pandemic-related budget shortfalls.
Toronto is looking at a nearly $1.5 billion gap between its 2022 and 2023 budgets, in large part from lost transit revenue and increased shelter costs, with no promises to bail out the city in the recent federal and provincial budgets.
Bradford, appointed by Tory to chair the city's housing committee, has openly embraced the "strong mayor" powers granted by the provincial government.
"There is an acknowledgment that Toronto is at a breaking point. It has never been more expensive, less safe and more difficult to get around the city,” he said. "I will be a strong mayor of action."
Matlow, the sitting city councillor who launched his campaign with a promise to introduce a property tax to raise $390 million over five years to help support city services, said he would run an "honest" campaign with funded promises.
"I am a determined to make Toronto a livable, safe and affordable city," he said.
Hunter said she was a consensus builder whose experience with Toronto Community Housing and in provincial politics made her well placed to advocate for more revenue tools to fund city services. Hunter said she would resign her seat as Liberal MPP for Scarborough-Guildwood by May 12, when the byelection nomination period closes.
"I certainly have the experience to hold Premier (Doug) Ford to account," she said. "I will be a strong advocate for the people of Toronto."
Saunders, a former Toronto police chief, said public safety would be top of mind in his campaign, but said his vision for tackling the issue extended beyond policing. Pressed to explain why his campaign announcement singled out bike lanes for criticism, he cited concerns from business owners and said it was about prioritizing issues at city hall.
Bailão, who formerly served as deputy mayor and Tory's housing point person, said she would push the Ontario government to take responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, a proposal previously floated by Tory and dismissed by the province. In response to transit safety concerns, she pledged to cancel city cellphone contracts with major telecoms providers if the companies continue to refuse to provide cell service on the subway system.
"I've brought ideas," she said. "This is even before we started today ... It's leadership, it's ideas, and that's what I think the city needs."
By Monday afternoon, 18 people were listed as registered candidates for mayor. Other notable names included former Sun columnist Anthony Furey and former city councillor Giorgio Mammoliti.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.
