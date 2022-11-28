TORONTO - A 61-year-old man living in northern Ontario has been arrested in the murders of two Toronto women who were found dead in their homes nearly four decades ago, police announced Monday, saying advances in technology helped them crack the cold cases.
Interim Police Chief James Ramer said officers arrested Joseph George Sutherland in Moosonee, Ont., on Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice.
Gilmour and Tice were found dead in their homes without four months of each other in 1983. Ramer said both women were sexually assaulted and stabbed to death.
"As relieved as we are to announce this arrest, it will never bring back Erin and Susan," Ramer said at a news conference.
Detectives were able to link the cases using DNA technology in 2000, Ramer said, with investigators suspecting the same man killed both women.
Police said Tice was a 45-year-old mother of four who held a master's degree in social work and worked with disadvantaged children and Gilmour was a 22-year-old aspiring fashion designer.
Gilmour’s brother Sean McCowan said the arrest gave the family an answer to a question they have asked for 39 years.
"It finally puts a name and a face to someone who for all of us had been a ghost," he said.
Sutherland, who was brought from Moosonee to Toronto, remains in custody and is next set to appear in court on Dec. 9.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2022.
