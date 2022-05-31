Toronto police say a 15-year-old boy is facing 10 different charges following a firearms investigation.
Police say he was arrested on Monday in the city's east end, near the Pharmacy Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East area.
The force alleges that the boy had a .22-calibre handgun and a magazine with 10 rounds of ammunition when he was arrested.
He was charged with possession of a loaded restricted firearm, having an altered serial number on a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without a licence, among other offences.
Police say he's scheduled to appear in court this morning.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.
