Toronto police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his sister.
They say officers responded to reports of an assault at a residence in the city's east end just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a 49-year-old woman had life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she later died.
A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police say the man and woman are siblings.
The homicide investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.
