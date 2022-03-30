TORONTO - The Toronto Police Service has identified the woman whose dismembered body was found in a plastic bag in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood.

Homicide investigators have confirmed the identity of the dead woman as Tien Ly of Toronto.

The 46-year-old's body was found on Monday in the Eastern Avenue and Berkshire Avenue area.

Police say in a release Wednesday that they are trying to locate the woman's son, 20-year-old Dallas Ly of Toronto.

Investigators say they are concerned for his well-being.

On Tuesday, police were asking anyone who was in the area on Monday between 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. who may have seen someone pushing a foldable shopping cart filled with black garbage bags to contact them immediately.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.