TORONTO - The Toronto Police Service has identified the woman whose dismembered body was found in a plastic bag in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood.
Homicide investigators have confirmed the identity of the dead woman as Tien Ly of Toronto.
The 46-year-old's body was found on Monday in the Eastern Avenue and Berkshire Avenue area.
Police say in a release Wednesday that they are trying to locate the woman's son, 20-year-old Dallas Ly of Toronto.
Investigators say they are concerned for his well-being.
On Tuesday, police were asking anyone who was in the area on Monday between 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. who may have seen someone pushing a foldable shopping cart filled with black garbage bags to contact them immediately.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.
