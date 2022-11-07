Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating after a man found with a stab wound died of his injuries.
Police say officers found the injured man on Sunday evening.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
As of Monday, police say he has succumbed to his injuries.
Police say homicide investigators are taking over the case.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2022.
