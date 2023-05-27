TORONTO - One man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at a subway station in Toronto's North York neighbourhood.
Toronto police were called to the Downsview Park TTC station early Saturday morning.
When officers arrived, they found a man with serious injuries.
He was rushed to hospital.
Police say the suspect ran from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2023.
