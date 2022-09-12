MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - A Toronto police officer has been fatally shot and a suspect is in custody after two separate shootings left two dead and three injured in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday afternoon.
Peel police said they received a call about a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., near Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard at 2:15 p.m.
Peel Regional Police spokeswoman Heather Cannon said two people were shot, one of whom had been taken to a trauma centre.
Multiple sources have told The Canadian Press that a Toronto police officer was killed in Mississauga.
The sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the incident, said the veteran police motorcycle officer was in the nearby suburb on a training exercise when he was approached by a man who started shooting. The sources say the officer was rushed to hospital where he died.
Halton Regional Police, which serves Milton, Ont., tweeted at 3:25 p.m. that it had closed Bronte St. South from King St. to Main St., for a shooting investigation.
Matthew Floyd with Halton police said one person was killed and two others had been taken to hospital after a shooting at an auto body shop in the area.
Peel police sent an emergency alert just before 4:30 p.m. Monday warning the public about an "armed and dangerous" suspect driving a stolen Jeep Cherokee. It said not to approach the suspect and to call 911.
Minutes later, Halton police said they had a suspect in custody, who they believed to be the same person involved in the Mississauga shooting.
Peel police later confirmed the suspect is in Halton Police's custody.
Cannon said the emergency alert is in the process of being retracted as a result.
Both police forces had tweeted that they were looking for a vehicle with the license plate CLMZ 905.
Peel Regional Police had described the suspect as Black, with a thin build, black hair and wearing a black and yellow construction vest.
The suspect's identity has not been released.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted about the shootings late Monday.
"Like all Ontarians, I’m horrified by today’s senseless violence, including the killing of a Toronto police officer. I’m so grateful to law enforcement for bringing this situation to an end. May justice for those killed and injured be swift," he said.
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie offered her condolences to the families of the victims, calling the shootings an "unimaginable tragedy."
"Like many residents across Mississauga, Toronto and Milton, I am in utter shock and devastated in light of today's deadly gun attacks that claimed several lives and others in life-threatening condition...My thoughts are with the victims in hospital and their families, and I pray for their quick and full recovery," she said in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2022.
