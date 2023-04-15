Toronto police say a person has died after a shooting in a residential area in the city's northwest.
Police say in a social media post they were called to an apartment building near Clearview Heights and Trethewey Dr. on Saturday just before 5 p.m. for reports that a person had been shot.
They say a male was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening injuries and has since died.
Police say they do not have any suspect information at this time and they have opened up a homicide investigation.
The deceased has not been identified.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2023.
