TORONTO - The Toronto Police Service says a suspect inside a home is shooting at officers.
Police say there are many officers on the scene Tuesday night in the Kennedy Road, Eglinton Ave. East area of Scarborough.
Residents of Shenley Road are being asked to shelter in their basements and other people are being urged to stay away from the area.
There was no word of any injuries and no other details were released.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022
