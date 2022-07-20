Toronto Mayor John Tory signaled his support Wednesday for a "strong mayor" system after a report revealed the province could soon grant expanded powers to mayors in Toronto and Ottawa.
Tory said strong mayor powers are something he has previously said he'd support.
"I understand this is something that the province is exploring in order to get more homes built as quickly as possible," he wrote in a statement.
"As mayor, I am absolutely determined to get more housing built – no matter what powers I have as mayor."
Tory's statement comes after the Toronto Star reported that Ontario Premier Doug Ford is planning to give the two city mayors greater authority over financial matters and appointments.
The U.S.-style "strong mayor" system is typically marked by the centralization of executive power with the mayor, who has control over department head appointments, oversees budgets, and sometimes is granted veto power.
The report on Ford's intention to legislate expanded mayoral powers comes ahead of Ontario municipal elections set for Oct. 24.
Tory is running for a third term as mayor in Toronto, while Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has said he will not seek re-election.
A spokesperson for Watson said the mayor was on annual leave and would not be able to comment Wednesday.
In 2018, Ford slashed the size of Toronto's city council nearly in half during the municipal election campaign.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.