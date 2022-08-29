BARRIE, Ont. - Tributes are pouring in after six young adults were killed in a crash in Barrie, Ont., over the weekend.
Police say four men and two women who were reported missing on Saturday are believed to be six people found dead in a crash early Sunday.
In a social media post that has since been replaced with a post about the crash, Barrie police identified the missing young people as Curtis King, 22, River Wells 23, Jason O’Connor, 22, Luke West, 22, Jersey Mitchell and Haley Marin.
Simcoe County Football says King and Wells were beloved former athletes who were skilled on the field and "great people" in life.
The Barrie Minor Lacrosse Association and the Bombers Jr C. Lacrosse Club say they are devastated by the death of West, who they say had an "immeasurable" effect on those he played with and coached.
Police said they found six people dead at the scene of a single-vehicle collision around 2 a.m. Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.