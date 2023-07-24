TORONTO - The Toronto Transit Commission says some passengers on a train in Scarborough "required medical attention" after a derailment.
The TTC tweeted Monday evening that the rear car of a train on Line 3, the Scarborough Rapid Transit system, separated from the rest of the train and derailed.
It said approximately 44 people on board were evacuated and that "some required medical attention," although it said the extent of their injuries wasn't known.
TTC CEO Rick Leary says in a statement that four people have been injured, and the cause of the incident at Ellesmere Station isn't yet known.
According to the TTC's website, Line 3 is a 6.4-kilometre intermediate capacity rapid transit line with six stations that opened in 1985, and that its trains have been in service 10 years past their design life.
The website says the line is scheduled for decommission in November and will be replaced by buses until the Scarborough Subway Extension is opened by the Province of Ontario in 2030.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.
