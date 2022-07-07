MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say two boys have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga, Ont., with one of them in life-threatening condition.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to an area near the Erin Mills Town Centre mall just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
Police say two youths were stabbed. Their exact ages are not yet known.
A spokesperson for Peel police says officers are seeking a suspect described as a teen boy between 15 and 17 years old dressed in a black T-shirt and grey track pants.
Const. Sarah Patten told local media that investigators are looking into what led to the stabbing.
She says police do not believe there's a risk to public safety at this time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 7, 2022.
