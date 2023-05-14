CALEDON, Ont. - Police say two people have died after a car crash in Caledon, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a collision on Highway 9 around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
They say the crash involved a pickup truck and two motorcycles.
OPP say a 51-year-old driver from Shelburne, Ont., died at the scene.
They say a 52-year-old woman was airlifted to a Toronto hospital where she later died.
The investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2023.
