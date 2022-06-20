Toronto police say the public is in no "significant danger" following a spate of shootings over the weekend that left two people dead and several more injured.
Investigators say there were six shootings throughout the city between Friday and Sunday nights.
They say the first took place in the city's northwest around 10:40 p.m. Friday. Two men were shot, and police say one died.
Police say the second incident occurred a few hours later, around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, and a man with multiple gunshot wounds then walked into a 7-Eleven convenience store.
That afternoon, police say two teens aged 15 and 17 were shot multiple times and seriously injured while near a playground in the west end.
On Sunday afternoon, police say a man in north Toronto was taken to hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say the fifth shooting happened minutes later further west, and a man died at the scene.
They say the sixth shooting took place in the east end around 8 p.m. Sunday, leaving three men and one woman with gunshot wounds.
Toronto police Supt. Steven Watts says that incident occurred at an unsanctioned car meet in a parking lot just north of Highway 401.
He says the event was initially set to take place in nearby Durham Region but moved west to Toronto.
While he declined to comment on any potential links between the incidents, Watts says he doesn't feel the general public is in any danger as a result of them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2022.
