TORONTO - A drive-by shooting in Toronto's east end has sent two people to hospital.
Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired from a vehicle in the Scarborough area around 2:40 p.m. Friday.
Toronto Paramedics say they took one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries and another with serious injuries from two separate scenes along McCowan Road.
Paramedics say one scene was at the intersection with Ellesmere Road, while the other was a block east at Bellamy Road.
Police say the suspect vehicle is a black SUV.
The shooting comes about two hours after police responded to a fatal stabbing in the same area that left one man dead.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.