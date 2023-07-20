Toronto police say two local men have been charged in a shooting that sent both of them, as well as a bystander, to hospital over the weekend.
Police responded to an area in east-end Scarborough for the shooting on Sunday afternoon and found three victims who were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The force alleges that two of the men got into an argument in a residential area that escalated to the point where one man went into his home to retrieve a gun.
That man allegedly shot at the other man, who pulled out his own gun and returned fire.
Both men were injured by the volley of gunfire, as well as a man with no involvement in the argument.
A 19-year-old and 22-year-old are both facing numerous charges including two counts of discharging a firearm with intent and unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm, and were scheduled to appear in court Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.