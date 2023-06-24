An overnight shooting in Burlington, Ont. has sent two men to hospital.
Halton Regional Police were called to a parking lot on the south side of Lakeshore Road near John Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.
A 25-year-old man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, while a 31-year-old man sustained minor injuries.
Police say one suspect took off on foot.
Investigators say based on existing information, they believe this was a targeted incident and there is no known threat to public safety.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.