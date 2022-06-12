Two people have died after a collision involving an off-road motorcycle and car in Uxbridge, Ont.
Durham Regional Police say emergency crews responded to a serious collision on Highway 47 near Parratt Road after 11 p.m. on Saturday.
They say an off-road motorcycle struck a sedan in a head-on collision.
The motorcycle rider and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the sedan's driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
They say the cause of the crash is under investigation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2022.
