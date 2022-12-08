TORONTO - A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a subway station in west Toronto.
Toronto police say officers responded to calls about a person assaulting and stabbing people on the eastbound subway platform at High Park station just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.
They say two people were found with stab wounds and were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say one man has been arrested.
The Toronto Transit Commission says subway service has been halted between Keele and Jane stations, with shuttle buses running instead, but buses are not stopping near High Park station.
Police say they are investigating.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.
