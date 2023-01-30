BRAMPTON, Ont. - An early morning crash in Brampton, Ont. has sent two people to hospital, including a police officer.
Peel Regional Police tweeted the two vehicle collision happened around 3 a.m.
A police cruiser was one of the vehicles involved.
The officer and a man driving the other vehicle were taken to hospital.
They are both listed in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Police are investigating what caused the collision.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2023.
