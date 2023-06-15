Two teens have been charged following a deadly stabbing in Sudbury, Ont.
Greater Sudbury Police say a 17-year-old boy died and another young person was seriously injured in an early-morning stabbing on Wednesday.
Police say it's believed they were stabbed when an altercation took place between a group of individuals.
They say officers canvassed the area near the scene and searched by air and ground for suspects.
Police say two teens have turned themselves.
They say a 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, and a 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of assault in the case.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.