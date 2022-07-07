MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say two youths have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in Mississauga, Ont.
Peel Regional police say they were called to Erin Mills Parkway and Eglinton Avenue West just before 2 p.m.
They say they are seeking a suspect described as a teen boy between 15 and 17 years old dressed in a black T-shirt and grey sweatpants.
No other details have been released.
Police are expected to provide more information later today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.