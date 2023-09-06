OTTAWA - A deadly weekend shooting outside a wedding venue was a targeted attack but Ottawa police leaders said Wednesday they don't think the victims were the intended targets.
Two men were killed and six others injured Saturday night when shots were fired outside the Infinity Convention Centre in the city's south end.
Deputy Chief Patricia Ferguson said at least 50 shots were fired into the crowd. Two weddings were taking place at the venue Saturday night, but all of the victims were attending the same wedding.
"It is clear that this could have been a much more deadly attack," she said at a news conference Wednesday.
Police Supt. Jamie Dunlop said he expects to find the handguns used were illegally smuggled into Canada though conflicting witness reports mean they can't say yet how many shooters were involved.
Police are pleading with witnesses to come forward.
The dead were identified as Said Mohamed Ali, 26 and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, who had both travelled to Ottawa from Toronto for the wedding.
Police said two of the six injured people had travelled to Ottawa from Ohio.
While one person injured in the shooting remains in the hospital, five others have been released, police said.
All are in stable condition, they confirmed.
Police said they believe this was a targeted event linked to "street level" activity, rather than a mass shooting intended to kill as many people as possible by firing into a crowd.
Ottawa's homicide unit is investigating the shooting in co-ordination with the guns and gangs units.
Dunlop said Ottawa police have also contacted Toronto police for assistance in the investigation.
"We have a lot of combined units across the province," said Dunlop in the Wednesday press conference. "Because our criminals now don't respect jurisdiction. They don't stay in Montreal, they don't stay in Ottawa, they don't stay in Toronto."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.
