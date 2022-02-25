Waterloo police say a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.
One man has been arrested.
Police say an investigation is ongoing.
Before the girl went missing, she was seen with a 26-year-old man in a black 2011 Honda Accord leaving the Onward Avenue area of Kitchener.
Police say they will provide more information about the investigation later.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2022.
