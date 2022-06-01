Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Toronto: Hosts a rally. 8 p.m.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Brampton: Talks about plan "to stop the cuts and fix health care." 9:30 a.m., Lot 25. 15 Main St. N.
Cambridge: Visits Cambridge. 11:30 a.m., Cambridge Campaign Office, 855 King St. E., Suite C.
Brantford: Visits Brantford-Brant. 1:30 p.m., Brantford-Brant Campaign Office, 415 Fairview Dr., Unit C.
Freelton: Visits Flamborough-Glanbrook. 3:15 p.m., West Ave Cider House, 84 Concession Rd. 8 E.
Brampton: Visits Brampton West. 5:30 p.m., Brampton West Campaign Office, 10794 Chinguacousy Rd.
Toronto: Visits Etobicoke-Lakeshore. 7 p.m., Etobicoke-Lakeshore Campaign Office, 2-2491 Lakeshore Blvd. W.
Toronto: Visits Toronto. 8:30 p.m., Outside Intercontinental Hotel Toronto, 225 Front St. W.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Toronto: Makes an announcement "on stopping Doug Ford." 9 a.m., 230 Gosford Blvd.
Toronto: Speaks about the benefits of cutting HST on prepared foods. 1:30 p.m., Albert's Real Jamaican Foods, 542 St Clair Ave. W
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Brantford: Homestretch tour stop with local candidates. 8 a.m., Brant Crossing
St. Thomas: Homestretch tour stop with local candidates. 11 a.m., 1010 Talbot StLondon: Announcement and homestretch tour stop with local candidates. 12:30 p.m., Intersection of Oxford and Wharncliffe
Kitchener: Homestretch tour stop with local candidates. 3:15 p.m., intersection of Jamieson and Franklin
