Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
____
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
No scheduled public events.
____
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Brampton: Announces plan to put money back in drivers' pockets. 9:30 a.m.
Waterdown: Visits café with local candidate. 12:30 p.m., Copper Kettle Cafe. 312 Dundas St. E. #4
Thamesford: Visits farm with local candidate. 2 p.m.
____
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Toronto: Makes a health care announcement. 9 a.m.
Vaughan: Participates in McHappy Day. 12 p.m., 6130 Hwy 7.
Ajax: Participates in a meet and greet with supporters. 6 p.m., 527 Kingston Road West.
____
Green party Leader Mike Schreiner
Lively: Makes "major" announcement on climate, jobs and affordability. 9:30 a.m.
Barrie: Attends sign wave alongside local candidates. 1 p.m., Intersection of Innisfil Beach Road/Highway 27
Guelph: Attends Young Greens Meet & Greet. 4:30 p.m., Mike Schreiner Campaign Office, 265 Edinburgh Rd. S.Guelph: Attends Shelldale Child & Youth In Care Day Event. 5:30 p.m.Guelph: Participates in all-candidates Guelph debate hosted by the seniors living community Village by the Arboretum. 7 p.m., Village by the Arboretum Hall, 33 Village Green Dr.
____
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.