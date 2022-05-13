Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
____
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Windsor: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m.
____
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Chatham-Kent: Announces a plan aimed at helping seniors stay in their homes longer. 9:30 a.m.
Stratford: Makes campaign stop. 2 p.m., The Milky Whey Fine Cheese Shop, 118 Ontario St
____
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Toronto: Makes announcement on the cost of living. 9 a.m.
Barrie: Participates in a meet and greet with supporters. 6 p.m., McReilly's, 82 Dunlop St. E.
____
Green party Leader Mike Schreiner
Guelph: Attends sign wave with supporters. 8 a.m., Intersection of Imperial and Wellington.
Guelph: Makes announcement on ending legislated poverty. 9:30 a.m.
Guelph: Visit with mayor. 10 a.m.
Guelph: Visit to Muslim Society of Guelph. 1 p.m.
Guelph: Canvassing. 5:30 p.m., starting at Campaign Office, 265 Edinburgh Rd. S.
Guelph: Attending Huntington's Disease Awareness event. 9:30 p.m., city hall, 1 Carden St.
____
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.