Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
____
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
No scheduled public events.
____
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
No scheduled public events.
_
Ontario NDP Candidate for Waterloo Catherine Fife
Toronto: Makes announcement on platform costing. 1 p.m. 260 Sackville Street
____
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
No scheduled public events.
____
Green party Leader Mike Schreiner
No scheduled public events
____
THE CANADIAN PRESS
