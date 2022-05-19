Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Niagara-on-the-Lake: Makes an announcement. 10:30 a.m.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
No scheduled in-person public events, as Horwath is isolating at a hotel in Ottawa after testing positive for COVID-19. She plans to campaign remotely.
Virtual: Announces plan for jobs. 10:15 a.m., Soo Foundry & Machine Ltd., 215 Drive in Rd
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Mississauga: Makes an announcement on affordability.9 a.m., Econo Gas Station, 7454 Airport Road
Mississauga: Holds an Ethnic Media Town Hall, 10:30 a.m., 2788 Slough St
Mississauga: Meets with small business owners. 11:40 a.m., Sunset Grill, 7030 St. Barbara Blvd
Brampton: Meets with small business owners. 12:30 p.m., Royal Taste, 10990 Chinguacousy Rd
Ottawa: Attends meet and greet with supporters in Ottawa. 8 p.m., Villa Marconi, 1026 Baseline Rd
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
No scheduled in-person public events, as he is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19
Virtual: Makes an announcement on protecting water and building a livable future for Ontarians, 10:15 a.m.
