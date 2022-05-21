Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

London: Makes an announcement. 11 a.m.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Virtual: Announces a plan to hire more health care workers. 11 a.m.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes an announcement on the recent surge in carjackings. 10 a.m., Cineplex Cinemas Queensway & VIP, 1025 The Queensway, Etobicoke

Hamilton: Visits a campaign office BBQ to thank local volunteers. 2:30 p.m., 282 Dundonald Ave

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Virtual: Makes announcement on protecting farmland and supporting local food and farmers. 10 a.m.

