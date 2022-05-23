Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:

____

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Makes campaign stop. 11 a.m.

Ridings of Scarborough Southwest and Don Valley West: doorknocking. Time not specified

____

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

No public events

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Kingston, Ont.: Visit to Kingston and the Islands campaign office. 12:45 p.m. Parking lot, 797 Princess Street

Ajax, Ont.: Visit to local campaign office. 4:15 p.m. Parking lot, 7-18011 Harwood Ave N

Toronto: Visit to Scarborough-Rouge Park campaign office. 5:45 p.m. Parking lot, 91 Rylander Blvd.

____

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Hammond, Ont.: Visits with residents affected by recent storm. 12:30 p.m. 903 Lacroix Road

Sarsfield, Ont.: Visits with residents affected by recent storm. 1 p.m. Paroisse Saint-Hugues, 3464 Sarsfield Road

Clarence-Rockland, Ont.: Makes announcement and addresses storm impact across Ontario. 1:40 p.m. Grand Tronc Park, 205 Grand Tronc Street

____

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Virtual: Makes announcement. 10 a.m.

____

THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you