Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
____
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Oakville: Makes an announcement. 2 p.m.
Kitchener: Hosts a rally. 7 p.m.
____
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Toronto: Hosts appreciation brunch and addresses frontline workers. 10 a.m., Bluffers Restaurant, 7 Brimley Rd. S.
Toronto: Talks to media about her plan to stop the cuts. 11 a.m., Bluffers Restaurant, 7 Brimley Rd. S.
Hamilton: Addresses teachers and education workers about respect for workers. 1:30 p.m., O.E.C.T.A Hamilton-Wentworth, 98 Bigwin Rd
Paris: Visits the Paris Wincey Mills Co. 3 p.m., The Paris Wincey Mills Co., 31 Mechanic St.
Mississauga: Visits Mississauga-Streetsville. 5:30 p.m., Mississauga-Streetsville Campaign Office, 248 Queen St S.
____
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Mississauga: Announces the party’s plan to stop Highway 413. 9 a.m., 410 Rathburn Rd W
Brampton: Visits a mosque. 1:15 p.m., Jamiat Ul Ansar of Brampton, Great Lakes Masjid, 291 Great Lakes Dr, Brampton
Mississauga: Stops for ice cream at Murphy’s Ice Cream Parlour. 2:15 p.m., 9 Main St.
Mississauga: Visits a mosque. 3:10 p.m., ISNA Mosque, 2200 South Sheridan Way
____
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Hamilton: Makes a climate announcement. 10 a.m., Gage Park Bandshell, 1000 Main St E
Brampton: Participates in sign wave with local candidates. 4 p.m., at the intersection of 410 and Bovaird Road
____
THE CANADIAN PRESS
