Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

No public announcements scheduled.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Sault Ste. Marie: Talks about her plan to "stop the cuts." 11:45 a.m. Fishing Pier along St. Mary's River Drive.

Thunder Bay: Meets with flood evacuees. 3:15 p.m. Fireside Room, Valhalla Hotel & Conference Centre, 1 Valhalla Inn Rd.

Thunder Bay: Announces plan to tackle the opioid crisis. 4 p.m. Fireside Room, Valhalla Hotel & Conference Centre, 1 Valhalla Inn Rd.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Toronto: Makes an announcement on "stopping Doug Ford." 9 a.m. Norris Crescent Parkette, 24 Norris Crescent.

Toronto: Visits ZoomerPlex for Doors Open and does an interview. 11:05 a.m. ZoomerPlex, 64 Jefferson Ave.

Peterborough: Makes a campaign stop to thank supporters. 4 p.m. 423 George Street.

Pickering: Makes a campaign stop to thank supporters. 6 p.m. 1755 Pickering Parkway.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

No public announcements scheduled.

