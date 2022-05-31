Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
St. Catharines: Makes a campaign stop. 10:30 a.m.
Niagara: Makes a campaign stop in Niagara Centre. 1:30 p.m.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Ottawa: Talks about plan to "stop the cuts and fix health care." 9 a.m., North of the Parking lot beside the Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Ave.
Kingston: Visits Kingston & the Islands. 12 p.m., Newlands Pavilion, MacDonald Memorial Park, 1 King St.Bloomfield: Visits in Bay of Quinte. 2:15 p.m.,Bermuda PEC, 275 Bloomfield Main St.
Whitby: Visits Whitby. 5:30 p.m.,Jacked Up Coffee Roasting Co.Toronto: Visits in Scarborough-Rouge Park. 7 p.m., Mr Beans Coffee Co., 5550 Lawrence Ave. E.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Oakville: Makes an announcement "on stopping Doug Ford." 9 a.m., 1426 Lakeshore Rd. W.
Mississauga: Speaks about the benefits of cutting HST on prepared foods. 10:50 a.m., Halo Coffee, 3024 Hurontario St.
Mississauga: Visits the Mississauga Centre campaign office to thank volunteers and supporters. 11:30 a.m., Mississauga Centre Campaign Office, 186 Robert Speck Parkway
Mississauga: Speaks about the benefits of cutting HST on prepared foods. 12:30 p.m., East Tea Can, 3115 Winston Churchill Blvd.
Mississauga: Visits the Mississauga—Streetsville campaign office to thank volunteers and supporters. 1:15 p.m., Mississauga—Streetsville Campaign Office, 30 Thomas St.
Mississauga: Speaks about the benefits of cutting HST on prepared foods. 3:15 p.m., Caravan Kabob House, 547 Steeles Ave. E.
Mississauga: Speaks at the Ontario Liberal Party "Done with Doug" rally in Peel. 7 p.m., The Grand Taj Banquet Hall, 6915 Dixie Rd. #20
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner
Port Sydney: Makes an announcement. 10:30 a.m., Port Sydney Beach, 546-570 Muskoka District Road 10
Burk's Falls: Canvasses. 11:45 a.m., eet at Canada Post, 188 Ontario St. Canvassing will be on Ontario St. and Yonge St. and Queen St.
Burk's Falls: Attends lunch and meet and greet with volunteers. 1 p.m., Burk’s Falls Cafe & Grill, 174 Ontario St.
Novar: Canvasses. 2:15 p.m., Meet at the Novar Community Centre, 25 Laurie Street. Canvassing will be on Florence St
THE CANADIAN PRESS
