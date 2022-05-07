TORONTO - Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:
____
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford
Sault Ste. Marie: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m.
____
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath
Bowmanville: Announces plan to lower utility bills and reduce emissions. 9:30 a.m. 639 Port Darlington Rd
Bowmanville: Attends the Bowmanville MapleFest. 10:30 a.m., Downtown Bowmanville, King Street and Division Street.
____
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca
Ottawa: Makes a platform announcement. 10:30 a.m., Celebration Park, 200 Central Park Drive
Kingston: Visits Science Rendezvous. 2:30 p.m., 28 Barrack Street
Kingston: Visits a farmer's market. 3:10 p.m., Springer Market Square, 216 Ontario Street
Toronto. Participates in a meet and greet with supporters.6:30 p.m., 11 Ivy Bush Avenue
____
Green party Leader Mike Schreiner
Guelph: Visits Guelph Farmers’ Market. 8:30 a.m., 2 Gordon St
Guelph: Canvassing. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at Mike Schreiner Campaign Office, 265 Edinburgh Rd S, Guelph
Guelph: Attending Guelph Home Builders Association Gala. 5:30 p.m., Italian Canadian Club
____
THE CANADIAN PRESS
