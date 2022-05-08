TORONTO - Here's where the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are today:

____

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Timmins: Makes an announcement. 9:30 a.m.

____

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Cambridge: Hosts Mother's Day brunch. 10 a.m., 29 Grey Street.

____

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

No scheduled events.

____

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Visit to Guelph Sikh Society Gurdwara. 11:30 a.m., 410 Clair Rd. E.

Guelph: Speaking with local constituents and debate prep. Afternoon.

____

THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.