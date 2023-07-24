A woman and a child from southern Ontario are dead and a boy is injured after a single all-terrain vehicle crash east of Parry Sound, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say the crash took place just before 7 p.m. Sunday in Perry Township.
They say three people from Holland Landing, north of Toronto, were riding on the ATV
Police say a 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
They say a five-year-old girl was in serious condition when she was airlifted to hospital, where she later died, and a nine-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.
