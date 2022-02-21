PICKERING, Ont. - Police say a 72-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman's body was found in a wooded area near a creek in Pickering, Ont.
Investigators with Durham Regional Police say the body was discovered Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. in north Pickering.
Police say a 72-year-old female from Clarington, Ont., has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the suspicious death.
They also say they have secured a residence in the community of Wilmot Creek in Clarington to review evidence.
An autopsy is planned to help confirm the identity of the victim.
Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022.
