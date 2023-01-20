Toronto police say a woman is dead after an alleged assault at a busy downtown intersection and a suspect is in custody.
Police say they received reports of a man assaulting a woman at the intersection of Yonge Street and King Street around 11:40 a.m.
They say the woman died and the suspect, described as a man in his 40s, fled the scene.
Police say the suspect has since been arrested.
Yellow police tape could be seen blocking off part of the sidewalk where the incident took place.
The bustling intersection is located in Toronto's financial district.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.