TORONTO - Police say a woman is dead after an early morning shooting at a condo in Toronto's west end.
Toronto police say officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to a condo in the area of Manitoba Street and Legion Road.
They say residents called building security and reported hearing a "violent interaction" followed by the sound of a loud bang.
Police say security found a woman who had been shot in the building.
They say the woman died at the scene and the homicide unit is investigating.
Police say a man was reportedly seen fleeing the scene before officers arrived.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2023.
