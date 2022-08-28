INNISFIL, Ont. - Police in Innisfil, Ont., are investigating after a woman died in a skydiving incident.
The South Simcoe Police Service says a woman was critically injured on Saturday after jumping from a plane operated by a local skydiving club.
Police say emergency crews were called to the club area, located about 60 kilometres north of Toronto, at around 5:40 p.m.
They say the woman was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
It comes a month after a 45-year-old Ottawa firefighter died in a skydiving accident at an airport in Arnprior, Ont.
Last June, a 28-year-old man also died in an accident at the Innisfil skydiving club.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug., 28, 2022.
