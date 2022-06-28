VAUGHAN, Ont. - Police are looking for a suspect after a 91-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted while walking on a path in Vaughan, Ont., last month.
York Regional Police say the victim was using her walker on a path in the area of Steeles Avenue and Whitney Place on May 13 when a male suspect allegedly sexually touched her.
Police say the woman screamed and the suspect ran away.
Investigators have released a video of the suspect walking on the street in what appears to be a residential area.
They are describing the suspect as a thin man wearing a black face mask and a black clothing.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.
