Toronto police say a 12-year-old girl has died after officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the city's east end.
Police say they went to a residence in the Scarborough neighbourhood at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
They say the girl was found with injuries and pronounced dead inside.
A young person was arrested at the scene.
Police say the youth has been charged with second-degree murder and attended court Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact police.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2023.
