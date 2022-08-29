MONTREAL - Incumbent Premier and Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is beginning the first full day of the election campaign with a news conference in the Quebec City area.
Legault will attend a lunch with party members in Rivière-du-Loup, Que., and he'll speak to reporters again in the afternoon south of the provincial capital.
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is holding a news conference this morning in Quebec City, and then at 6 p.m. she'll attend a gathering with members at a restaurant in the provincial capital.
Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is releasing an election promise on health care in Montreal.
Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is holding several events, including a news conference this morning in Montreal where he'll release a new charter of the French language.
Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Éric Duhaime is speaking to reporters this morning in a Quebec City suburb about his plan to build a new transport link connecting both sides of the St. Lawrence River.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022.
