ST-APOLLINAIRE, Que. - Many questions remain in the case of a Quebec father whose body was found hours after the funeral for his two young daughters.
Provincial police announced on Twitter Monday night they found what they believe is the body of fugitive Martin Carpentier in the area of St-Apollinaire, Que., southwest of Quebec City.
Police said it appears Carpentier took his own life, but did not offer further information or say how he'd gone undetected during an intense 10-day manhunt.
The discovery came 12 days after Carpentier and his daughters were involved in a car crash on the evening of July 8 in St-Apollinaire, but nobody was inside the vehicle when responders reached the scene.
An Amber Alert was triggered the next day, but lifted on July 11 when the bodies of Norah, 11, and Romy, 6, were found in the woods in the same town.
On Monday afternoon, hundreds gathered for the funeral of the two girls, which took place in their hometown of Levis, Que.,
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.
