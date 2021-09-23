OTTAWA - Several federal ridings may not have an elected member of Parliament until Thursday or even Friday, as Elections Canada continues the arduous task of verifying and counting more than 850,000 mail-in ballots.
Here is a list of 9 ridings The Canadian Press considered too close to call as of 12 a.m. eastern time on Thursday as Elections Canada kept counting special ballots:
British Columbia
In West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, Liberal Patrick Weiler was ahead of Conservative John Weston.
In Nanaimo-Ladysmith, New Democrat Lisa Marie Barron was leading Conservative Tamara Kronis. Paul Manly, who was the incumbent Green candidate, is currently in third place.
In Richmond Centre, Liberal Wilson Miao was leading Conservative incumbent Alice Wong.
Ontario
In Kitchener-Conestoga, Liberal incumbent Tim Louis was leading Conservative Carlene Hawley.
In Kitchener South-Hespeler, Liberal Valerie Bradford was ahead of Conservative Tyler Calver.
In Niagara Centre, Liberal incumbent Vance Badawey was leading Conservative Graham Speck.
Quebec
In Brome-Missisquoi, Bloc Québécois candidate Marilou Alarie was narrowly ahead of Liberal Pascale St-Onge.
In Laurier-Sainte-Marie, Liberal incumbent Steven Guilbeault, a cabinet minister, was leading New Democrat Nima Machouf.
In Longueuil-Saint-Hubert, incumbent Bloc Québécois candidate Denis Trudel was leading Liberal Florence Gagnon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2021.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version incorrectly reported that Windsor-Tecumseh candidate Cheryl Hardcastle is Conservative.
